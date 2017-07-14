Another Weekend Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, which is in effect from 1 PM Saturday to 8 PM Sunday.

Widespread triple digits will be possible across the Northern San Joaquin Valley Saturday into Sunday. This will increase the risk for heat related illnesses, especially those in sensitive groups and people without access to AC.

High temperatures will range from 102 to 107 Saturday into Sunday. Overnight lows are expected to remain warm Saturday night with lows ranging from the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Heat stress is possible for livestock with limited relief from the heat overnight.

Area waterways running very cold and fast, increasing risk for hypothermia and water rescues.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

Written by Mark Truppner.