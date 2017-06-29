Our community calendar has the details for the first weekend of July events including Fourth of July celebrations.

As reported here, in yesterday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” the Greater Arnold Business Association will host the 37th Annual Arnold Independence Day Parade this Saturday, July 1st, starting at 10 a.m. on Highway 4 in Arnold. The 45th annual Ebbett’s Pass Independence Day celebration continues after the Festival on Highway 4 with live music into Sunday. The Ebbett’s Pass Lion’s Club serves an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30am – 11am both days for just $8. Saturday there will be a BBQ the dinner and the event are hosted by the Ebbett’s Pass Volunteer Fire Department. More details are here.

Saturday afternoon the Fireworks at Ironstone begins with music at 2pm, the fireworks will begin after dark, about 9:00pm. Details on where fireworks are permitted in Calaveras are here, fireworks are illegal everywhere in Tuolumne County.

Copperopolis town square is hosting the first Corn Festival on July 2nd from 10am to 2pm with live music, games, a kids play area and contests.

The “Fireworks on the Water” show will be held at Don Pedro Lake, Sunday July 2nd, 2017 @ 9:30 p.m. Arrival before 8:00 p.m. is highly recommended, more details are here. Bonds Flat will be closed and expect traffic delays in the area after the show.

On Monday, July 3rd is the Celebrate America’s Independence Day with music and song with the Calaveras Community Band at Murphys Community Park. Their event listing is here.

On Tuesday, the 4th of July enjoy Columbia State Historic Park’s Glorious 4th of July Celebration, Twain Harte’s or San Andreas. In Twain Harte catch the parade at 11am, BBQ, bounce house and songs sponsored by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce. Details about Twain Harte are here. At noon Columbia will have their parade and patriotic concert, dancing and contests popular in the early days of Columbia, including the greased pole climb, egg relay race, watermelon eating, bucket brigade, cake walk, nail pounding, egg toss, and a five-way tug-of-war. Details are here. In San Andreas enjoy music and songs with the Calaveras Community Band’s family friendly free concert in Turner Park. BBQ dinner and a fundraiser for new band music. Contact information is here.

