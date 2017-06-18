Caltrans Cone Zones, Beginning June 18

Sonora, CA – Caltrans has plenty of plans for roadwork along Mother Lode highways, some of it initiating before weekend’s end. Here is the rundown…

In Tuolumne County, the guardrail improvement project slated for completion by the end of June returns to the overnights along Highway 108 between Highway 49 and Old Wards Ferry Road. With crews slated in the overnights beginning Monday at 9 p.m. until Friday at 7 a.m. travelers may experience ten-minute waits.

Wednesday, on Highway 49 between Mormon Creek and Rawhide roads, utility work will slow traffic for at least ten minutes at a time from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On Highway 120, ten-minute delays continue 24/7 on either end of the James E Roberts Bridge where renovations are going on through November. No overnight closures are in the works this week however. Minor traffic impacts are possible weekdays during shoulder work between the Moccasin Creek Bridge and Hell’s Hollow Road under a moving closure for shoulder work scheduled from 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Although utility work is also planned every weekday between Chinese Camp Railroad and Perricone Road along the right shoulder from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., it should not slow travel.

Calaveras Cone Zones This Week

Construction improvements delays continue along Highway 4 every weekday between Upper Moran Road and the Calaveras Big Trees State Park entrance, where ten-minute traffic stack ups are probable from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Similar impacts are possible between Willow Street and Moran Road in Arnold while utility work is underway weekdays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Well underway is Caltrans’ traffic signal project along Highway 26 in Valley Springs, where Sunday night through Friday morning crews will be working between Gee Lane and County View Drive from 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., creating the potential for ten-minute traffic waits. During the weekdays expect five-minute delays when the cone zones are in place.

On Highway 12, similar travel hiccups are possible Monday and Tuesday between Highways 26 and 49 for shoulder work going on under a moving closure from 5:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.