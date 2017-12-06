Trump: My Vision For America’s Infrastructure

President Donald Trump Enlarge

President Trump delivered his weekly address and was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Fellow Americans,

We are the nation that built the Golden Gate Bridge in four years and the Hoover Dam in five. Now it takes as much as a decade just a plan a major permit or a major infrastructure or anything even remotely major in our country. That is ridiculous. It is going to change.

This week I laid out a bold and exciting new vision for the infrastructure in America that will make our country faster, safer, and wealthier. Frankly, it will make our country greater.

For too long America has spent trillions and trillions of dollars holding up other countries while our own country decayed and our own people suffered. Our highways and railways and airports and seaports have all been neglected and it is holding our economy back.

Now our economy is starting to roar. It is time to rebuild our great nation. We have to think big and think big again.

My new vision will generate $1 trillion in infrastructure investment. We will give states and localities more power to decide what projects get built and how they are funded. We are going to get government out of the way by massively cutting the federal approval time for infrastructure of a major nature so that America can build again.

We will also revolutionize air travel in America. At a time when every passenger has GPS technology in our pockets, our air-traffic controllers rely on technology so out aided it is no longer manufactured. Our controllers do a great job with the technology they have, but all the flight delays and inefficiencies still cost our economy $25 billion every single year. We are proposing to move our air-traffic control system to a new self financing nonprofit organization. It will not need any taxpayer money and the FAA will still be in charge of safety. The results have been absolutely incredible.

Next we will revitalize the 12,000 miles of inland waterways. Our agriculture steel and energy producers all depend on these critical corridors, and a single towboat can hold the same load as ten 18-wheelers. We will fix our system of locks and dam so American producers can get there products to market quickly, reliably and efficiently.

I will outline additional projects to rebuild American infrastructure, all of which can be achieved through my vision as a new partnership between Washington, states and the private sector. With the talent, skill, and drive of the american people, there is no doubt to the beautiful future we can create together. All it takes is a bold and daring vision and the will to make it real. America will build again under budget and ahead of schedule. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America.”

Written by Mark Truppner.