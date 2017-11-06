Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada from 11 AM Sunday through 5 AM Monday.

A cool weather system will bring late season snow to the mountains of Northern California today into Monday. Snow levels are expected to range from 4,500 to 6,000 feet with the main snow accumulations expected above 5,500 feet. There could be up to five inches of total snow accumulation above the 5,500 feet elevation. Motorists traveling across the Sierra Nevada on Sunday should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Some of the main impacts will include slick roads that may bring spin-outs and longer travel times. Reduced visibility in heavier showers. Outdoor events and recreation may be impacted.

Sonora Pass, Ebbetts Pass and Tioga Pass all remain closed.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

Written by Mark Truppner.