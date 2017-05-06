More Caltrans Cone Zones In Calaveras This Week

San Andreas, CA – More Caltrans cone zones are coming to Calaveras County this week as officials have added more roadwork to the roster.
Along Highway 26 anticipate ten-minute travel delays Wednesday between the San Joaquin/Calaveras County line and Highway 12 under a moving closure for shoulder work slated from 5:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Anticipate similar impacts for shoulder work also scheduled during the same times on Thursday along Highway 12 between Highways 26 and 49; also on Friday on Highway 49 between Highways 12 and 4.
