June Events And Fundraising

Several events and fundraisers are planned for this weekend as well as “Out of The Woods: A Membership Drive for the Tuolumne Cannabis Alliance” at the Sonora Opera Hall.

According to event organizers “Out of the Woods” is a phrase taken from the idiom to mean, “out of difficulties, danger or trouble” to sum up efforts by the Alliance and other groups in support of ending cannabis prohibition. Informational talks, membership registration, live glass blowing, live music, food and beer will be at the event.

For more information and a list of guest speakers is in the event listing here.

Also on Saturday is the Patriotic Color Fun Run for all ages at Chinese Camp school. The event will benefit the 6th and 7th graders of Jamestown elementary who are raising money to take a week long trip to Washington DC and New York. For a map of the location and when to be there check out their event listing.

Saturday at Westside in Tuolumne the teams of people will be camping out and take turns walking around the track during the 24 hour Relay for Life Event. The event will have food, games and activities for participants and at dusk, candles are lit to remember friends and family. The event’s details are here.

Saturday in Twain Harte is 4th annual Royal Flush Crapper Derby. As reported in Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” here.

Tuolumne County Youth Centers, open to all youth ages 8-18, will be hosting a craft and venders fair at Jamestown Community Hall Saturday. There will be carnival games, food and prizes, details are here.

Saturday is also UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners Kids’ Day in the Garden. This open garden day is will feature making terrariums, painting a pet rock, face painting, a Cat Grass Garden, flower arranging and more for free. Details are here.

If you have tickets the Southside Community Connections (SCC) is hosting an Inn and B&B Tour Saturday. The non-profit has organized the event which will give attendees an opportunity to tour six inns, with music, food and wine included. Details are here.

As reported here, next week on Wednesday, June 7th will be an all-day Expo for adults age 50 and over. Details on local students graduation ceremonies and their last day of school are here.

