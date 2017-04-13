Thursday Traffic Hazards In Mother Lode

Heavy rainfall has been hitting the Mother Lode, and there are some traffic hazards, so allow yourself extra time when traveling.

Notably, the CHP reports that Twain Harte Drive is experiencing roadway flooding near the Marquis Drive intersection. You will want to avoid the area. There is also a vehicle accident on Tuolumne Road near the Mono Way intersection. No injuries have been reported, and traffic is moving freely there.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through 8pm today. Click here to find the latest information from the National Weather Service. The weather has not been impacting electricity, to this point, as PG&E reports that there are no power outages in either Tuolumne or Calaveras counties.

Written by BJ Hansen.