Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada mountains from 8 PM this evening through 6 AM Thursday.

A Pacific weather system will bring more snow to the Sierra Nevada tonight. Although there will be some light snow during the day ahead of this weather system, the brunt of the snow is expected to be tonight. Snow showers will linger into Thursday.

Even though the calendar says April, be prepared for wintry weather conditions and slick, snow covered roads over the Sierra tonight and into Thursday. Carry chains and expect travel delays.

Total snow accumulations will range from four to nine inches above the 6,000 foot elevation overnight.

Additional accumulations are possible during the day on Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Written by Mark Truppner.