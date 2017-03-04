Trump: Judge Gorsuch Will Protect Our Freedoms

President Donald Trump Enlarge

In his weekly address, President Trump made the case for his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, urging the Senate to confirm him.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“My fellow Americans,

It’s an exciting time for our country. Our new Administration has so much change underway – change that is going to strengthen our Union and improve so many people’s lives.

In the next few days, the Senate will be taking a very important step – one that will protect the rule of law and democratic way of life that is absolutely a birthright of all Americans.

And it involves one of my most important actions as President. That was nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat of the late, great Justice Antonin Scalia.

Judge Gorsuch is incredibly qualified. He has a sterling record. He was confirmed unanimously to the Court of Appeals.

But Judge Gorsuch’s nomination is about more than his incredible qualifications.

It’s about preserving our Republic.

In their great wisdom, the Founders placed legislative power in its own separate branch of government. Elected representatives from all across the country come together. They host hearings, they listen to the concerns of the people, and then, they try to write laws that address those concerns and make life better for all Americans. It’s a process that is meant to take time and energy to ensure that every new law will better serve our wonderful citizens. That’s how our democratic process works.

The duty of judges, therefore, is not to re-write the laws – but to uphold the laws, and to apply the Constitution as written.

That is the solemn duty of every Justice on the Supreme Court – and this is what Judge Gorsuch will do.

In recent years, we’ve seen more and more judges make decisions not based on the Constitution or the rule of law, but based on their preferences, their personal views, or even their political opinions.

Each time a judge substitutes their own opinions for an unbiased reading of the law, they damage our democracy. They put their own will above the will of the people. And they undermine the legislative process that has always been the heartbeat of our democracy.

The Senate will soon have the chance to help preserve our democratic institutions for our children – by voting to confirm Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Judge Gorsuch is going to serve our people by devoting himself to our beloved Constitution. The Senate saw this firsthand in hours of Judge Gorsuch’s impressive testimony. In every step of the process, what has been clear to all is that Judge Gorsuch is a man who respects the law. He defends the Constitution. And in doing so, he will protect our freedoms.

With Judge Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, America will be a more free, fair, and just Nation for all of our citizens.

Thank you, and God bless you.”

Written by Mark Truppner.