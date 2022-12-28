Winter Weather Returns To The Sierra Nevada Tomorrow

Snow along Ebbetts Pass HWY4 View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for both the northern and central San Joaquin Valley until 11 AM this morning.

The visibility is one quarter mile or less in the dense fog.

This is creating hazardous driving conditions due to the low visibility.

If you are driving, be alert for sudden changes in visibility. Slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the car ahead of you.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, effective from 4 AM Thursday until 4 AM Friday.

Total snow accumulations above 4,500 feet will range from three inches to half-a-foot. Above the 6,500 foot elevation, eight inches to a foot of snow is expected.

The snow levels will be rising above the higher pass levels early Friday, but travel conditions will likely remain difficult with some delays.

Winds may gust as high as forty mph.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Carry chains.