TCSO Seeks Help Locating Missing Teens

Abbey Quin and Brandon Quashnick View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding two local teenagers who reportedly ran away.

The sheriff’s office reports that they are Abbey Quin and Brandon Quashnick, both 16. They were last seen at school yesterday, and did not return home.

Anyone knowing of their whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 533-5815.

Abbey is described as being 5’3″ with long brown hair and last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and jeans.

Brandon is described as being 5’04” and 110 pounds, short, dirty blond hair and blue eyes. Brandon was last seen wearing a maroon and white sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a blue/gray Bixler hat.