Winter Storms Will Impact Sierra Nevada Through Christmas Weekend

Caltrans Clearing Highway 88 Carson Pass In Amador County View Photo

A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds Tuesday through Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada from 7 PM Tuesday through 4 PM Wednesday.

Snow showers are expected to begin this Tuesday afternoon along the Coastal Range, then spread to the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday evening. Eight to sixteen inches of snow accumulation above the 4,500 to 6,500 foot elevation is likely through Wednesday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Sierra Nevada from 4 PM Wednesday through 4 PM Sunday.

Heavier snow is forecast to start Wednesday evening and continue into the weekend with an additional one to two feet of snow possible each day and lowering snow levels. Very little break in the snowfall is expected after Tuesday, which will cause significant impacts to holiday mountain travel. Major travel delays and difficult to near impossible travel conditions are anticipated.

For Wednesday night through Sunday, two to eight feet of snow accumulation is expected above the 3,000 foot elevation. The snow levels will lower down to 2,000 to 3,000 feet by Thursday evening.

Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. The strong winds could cause damage to both trees and power lines

Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water.

A Winter Weather Advisory for means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.