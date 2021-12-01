Clear
43.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Downtown Sonora Street Closed For TUD Emergency Repairs

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Elm Street in Sonora

Elm Street in Sonora

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that some emergency Tuolumne Utilities District repairs are forcing the closure of Elm Street in the downtown area.

The road is completely closed between Ayba Street and Yaney Avenue. You will need to avoid the area. The repairs are anticipated to be completed by three o’clock this afternoon.

It is in addition to the emergency TUD work we reported on earlier taking place on Hillcrest Drive in Sonora.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Elm Street in Sonora

loading map - please wait...

Elm Street in Sonora 37.984054, -120.387454 (Directions)

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 