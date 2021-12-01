Downtown Sonora Street Closed For TUD Emergency Repairs

Elm Street in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that some emergency Tuolumne Utilities District repairs are forcing the closure of Elm Street in the downtown area.

The road is completely closed between Ayba Street and Yaney Avenue. You will need to avoid the area. The repairs are anticipated to be completed by three o’clock this afternoon.

It is in addition to the emergency TUD work we reported on earlier taking place on Hillcrest Drive in Sonora.