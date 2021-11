Middle Camp Sugar Pine Road View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Subcontractors with PG&E will be closing a road in Twain Harte throughout this week to remove hazard trees.

There will be a full closure of Middle Camp Sugar Pine Road today through Friday from 7:30am-4:30pm. A detour is set up around the work zone. The Tuolumne County Public Works Department says to avoid the area and allow yourself extra time when traveling nearby.