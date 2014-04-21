Highway 49 Remains Closed

Cleanup continues from the big rig accident on Highway 49 near Fraguero Road.
The CHP now reports that Highway 49 will remain closed until around 11:30am. A truck crashed into a power pole at 5:10am, and it resulted in 66 PG&E customers losing electricity. PG&E is reporting that the customers will likely remain without power until around 4:30pm. No one was hurt in the crash.
