Highway 49 Remains Closed

04/21/2014 10:54 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Cleanup continues from the big rig accident on Highway 49 near Fraguero Road.

The CHP now reports that Highway 49 will remain closed until around 11:30am. A truck crashed into a power pole at 5:10am, and it resulted in 66 PG&E customers losing electricity. PG&E is reporting that the customers will likely remain without power until around 4:30pm. No one was hurt in the crash.

Highway 49 At Fraguero Road 37.994607, -120.434489 Fraguero Road, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)
