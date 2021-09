Fire in Greeley Hill View Photo

Greeley Hill, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a blaze on Wagner Ridge Road in the Greeley Hill area of Mariposa County.

CAL Fire reports that the flames broke out in some brush and timber near Forest Road 2S37. The fire is five acres in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. No structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.