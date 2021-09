Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources responded to a residential structure fire in Sonora late this afternoon.

It was in the 500 block of Cemetery Lane. The blaze ignited late in the four o’clock hour, and it was quickly knocked down. It is not immediately clear what caused the fire. There were no immediate reports of any injuries. Mop-up continues. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Written by BJ Hansen .

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com . Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.