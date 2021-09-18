Vegetation Fire In Mountain Ranch Area

Update at 4:50 PM: The forward rate of progress has been stopped with aircrews making quick work of the fire with retardant. Air resources have been released from the “Willow” incident and crews remain on the scene mopping up

Original story posted at 4:15 PM: Calaveras, CA–Air and ground resources are on the way to a reported vegetation fire in the Mountain Ranch Area near Willow Creek Road. It has been named the “Willow” incident. No information on size, rate of spread, or if any structures are threatened.