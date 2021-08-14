Fire In Sonora On Mono Way

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Firefighters quickly stopped the forward rate of spread on a vegetation fire in Sonora this morning.

CAL Fire received several calls for black smoke coming up from Sullivan Creek behind the Sonora Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (CDJR) car dealership on Mono Way across from the Peppery Restaurant. When firefighters arrived on the scene around 7:15 a.m. they found flames burning in the grass.

It only took ground crews about five minutes to stop the forward rate of spread at a 20 by 20-foot spot. What ignited the blaze remains under investigation.