Rail Work Will Close Hospital Road In Sonora

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — You will want to avoid Hospital Road in Sonora, near the intersection of Nevada Street, late this morning and early afternoon.

Sierra Railroad has alerted the City of Sonora that it needs to perform some emergency work at the intersection. Specific details are unclear. Many times travelers utilize Hospital Road as a shortcut between South Washington Street and Mono Way. You will need to avoid that area starting at 11:30am. Sierra Railway reports that the work will only take a couple of hours to complete. Detour signs will be set up.

Hospital Road at Nevada Street

Hospital Road at Nevada Street 37.974368, -120.377347 (Directions)

