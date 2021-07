Sonora, CA — Officials are responding to a motorhome fire on Sawmill Flat Road near Souza Lane.

The RV is reportedly engulfed in flames. Air resources from Columbia are also being dispatched. Be prepared for activity in the area. Black smoke is visible nearby. There are no initial reports of any injuries.

Written by BJ Hansen.

