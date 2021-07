Tomahawk Court Small Fire View Photo

Update at 12:40pm: The fire on Tomahawk Court is contained at 1/4 acre, according to CAL Fire.

Original story posted at 12:36pm: Sonora, CA — Officials are responding to a vegetation fire reported near Tomahawk Court in the East Sonora area.

It is estimated to be around a quarter acre in size. Be prepared for activity. There are no immediate reports of any structures being threatened.

Air and ground resources have been dispatched.