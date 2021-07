Murphys, CA — PG&E reports that there will be a full closure of Skunk Ranch Road in Murphys this morning so that maintenance work can be done on powerlines.

The closure will run from 8-9:30am. You will need to avoid the area. PG&E reports that alternate routes include taking Skunk Ranch Road to Peppermint Lane and Peppermint Lane to Pennsylvania Gulch Road.