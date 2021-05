Update at 10:45am: A fire near the Highway 12 and 26 intersection is now contained, according to CAL Fire. The revised size estimate is 1/2 acre.

Original story posted at 10:35am: Calaveras County, CA — Officials are responding to a vegetation fire reported to be near the intersection of Highway 12 and 26 in Calaveras County.

The initial size estimate is two acres. Air and ground resources are heading that way.

