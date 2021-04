San Andreas, CA — A vegetation fire was quickly contained at the People’s Cemetery in San Andreas.

It was reported shortly before noon at 370 Cemetery Avenue. The fire was about 1/10 of an acre, and it is unclear how it ignited. Numerous agencies were dispatched, so be prepared for activity in that area.

Written by BJ Hansen.

