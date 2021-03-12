Prepare For Traffic Delays Next Week In Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA — Roadwork will delay traffic throughout next week along a stretch of highway in Calaveras County.

Caltrans reports that maintenance work will be carried out on Highway 26 from Gill Haven Drive to Alabama Hill between Mokelumne Hill and Glencoe. It will take place this coming Monday through Friday from 6am-6pm. Traffic will be down to one lane and 10-minute delays can be expected. Travelers are advised to be prepared for activity and slow down in the area.