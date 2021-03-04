Missing Jamestown Man Discovered In Southern California

Sonora, CA – Nearly two weeks since his disappearance was reported to Sonora Police, a Jamestown man has been located.

A missing person report was filed with police for Dylan Capperelli on Tuesday, Feb.16th by a family member, as earlier reported here. Police detailed that Capperelli was last seen on that day in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County and noted that he worked in Copperopolis.

Police Chief Turu VanderWiel tells Clarke Broadcasting that Capperelli was found around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night and “in good health.” While the chief did not have the exact circumstances surrounding how he was located, he told us “Capperelli had made his way to southern California to visit family.”

It is unclear as to why he did not inform any of his local relatives regarding his trip to the southern part of the state or why those family members did not relay his whereabouts as well.