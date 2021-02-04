PG&E Hopes To Have All Power Restored To Mother Lode Today

PGE remaining power outages in the Mother Lode 2-4-21 2 p.m. View Photos

Sonora, CA – After some not having lights for just over a week due to last week’s winter storm, PG&E hopes to have all power restored by the end of today.

While crews continue to plow snow and remove downed trees and branches that brought down power lines and damaged equipment, Utility spokesperson Megan McFarland updated Clarke Broadcasting that there remain 875 customers left without electricity along the Highway 4 and 108 corridors. She adds “significant progress in repairing storm damage and getting customers back on line” has been made overnight and today.

Currently, in Calaveras County, There are 581 customers without power. Specifically, in Arnold, where there remain 16 outages, yesterday (Wednesday) there were 24, impacting about 550 customers.

In Tuolumne County, there are 294 customers still in the dark including 283 customers in Miwuk Village where there remains a total of 11 outages.

Regarding restoration times for Tuolumne and Calaveras County, McFarland advises, “Those customers should get power back today.”