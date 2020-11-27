Sunny
57.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Vegetation Fire Near Dorrington

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen

Dorrington, CA — Officials are working to extinguish a quarter-acre vegetation fire located along Boards Crossing Road outside of Dorrington in Calaveras County.

A prevention officer was also just dispatched to investigate the cause of the incident. There was a house fire on Boards Crossing Road yesterday. The current quarter-acre fire is reportedly not threatening any structures.

Be prepared for activity in the area this afternoon as officials work to fully contain and mop up the incident. The fire is near Forest Road 5N75.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 