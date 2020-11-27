Vegetation Fire Near Dorrington

Dorrington, CA — Officials are working to extinguish a quarter-acre vegetation fire located along Boards Crossing Road outside of Dorrington in Calaveras County.

A prevention officer was also just dispatched to investigate the cause of the incident. There was a house fire on Boards Crossing Road yesterday. The current quarter-acre fire is reportedly not threatening any structures.

Be prepared for activity in the area this afternoon as officials work to fully contain and mop up the incident. The fire is near Forest Road 5N75.