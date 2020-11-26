Officials Extinguishing House Fire In Calaveras County

Dorrington, CA — Air and ground resources have been working to extinguish a residential structure fire in Calaveras County this afternoon.

It was reported just after 2pm along Boards Crossing Road near the community of Dorrington. A small home was fully engulfed in flames when the first responders arrived on scene, as well as a small patch of vegetation. Be prepared for activity in the area this afternoon as crews work to fully extinguish the blaze.