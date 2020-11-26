Sunny
54.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Officials Extinguishing House Fire In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen

Dorrington, CA — Air and ground resources have been working to extinguish a residential structure fire in Calaveras County this afternoon.

It was reported just after 2pm along Boards Crossing Road near the community of Dorrington. A small home was fully engulfed in flames when the first responders arrived on scene, as well as a small patch of vegetation. Be prepared for activity in the area this afternoon as crews work to fully extinguish the blaze.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 