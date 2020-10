Update at 12:20pm: Officials have stopped the forward spread of a small fire on Stockton Road. The cause of the incident is under investigation. Be prepared for activity in the area as crews mop up the blaze.

Update at 12:03pm: Air and ground resources are responding to a report of a vegetation fire in Sonora. it is in reportedly across from Camp Hope on Stockton Road. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.