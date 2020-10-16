Update: Vegetation Fire Near Highway 4

Update at 11:23am: The forward progress of the Snow Fire has been stopped. Officials are investigating what ignited the fire.

Update at 11:15am: CAL Fire reports that the “Snow Fire” in the area of Highway 4 and Milton Road is about five acres. It is situated between a couple of orchards and no structures are threatened. Air and ground resources are working to gain containment.

Original story posted at 10:47am: Milton, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Highway 4 and Milton Road, just west of the town of Milton.

It is estimated to be around 1/2 acre in size. Be prepared for activity in that area.