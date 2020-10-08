Update: Vegetation Fire Stopped In Sonora

Plane overhead In Sonora View Photo

Update at 11:24am: Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire on Southgate Drive in Sonora. What ignited the fire is not immediately clear. The City of Sonora Fire Department is the lead agency on scene. The air resources from Columbia have now been released back to base.

Original story posted at 11:14am: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a report of a brush fire in the 1400 block of Southgate Drive in Sonora near Fair Street. Be prepared for activity in the area.