Highway 120 Paving To Close Old Priest Grade In The Overnights

New Priest Grade from Old Priest Grade View Photo

Sonora, CA – Overnight paving work in the works will impact nighttime travel on Old Priest Grade.

Tuolumne County Public Works officials report that Caltrans has contracted with George Reed to do the nighttime paving operations on Highway 120 beginning tonight.

They add that for the safety of the traveling public and the road workers, Old Priest Grade will be closed during these operations from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning.

The work and road closure of Old Priest Grade is expected to continue for the next three weeks, which, if things remain on schedule mean that the project will be complete by Aug. 21.