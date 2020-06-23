Update: Columbia Aircraft Headed To Fire In Calaveras County

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 4:25 p.m.: Columbia aircraft and ground crews are getting a handle on a grass and brush fire burning along Highway 12 near Evans Road in the Burson area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff details that the fire’s forward rate of spread has been stopped at about 3 acres. All aircraft have been released. Ground crews will continue to work towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 3:55 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff relays that the fire burning along Highway 12 in the Burson area of Calaveras County is about two to three acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. She adds that crews are making progress and no structures are threatened.

Original post at 3:43 p.m.: Buson, CA — Columbia aircraft are flying overhead to a vegetation fire reporting along Highway 12, between Valley Springs and Burson, closer to the latter.

CAL Fire reports the crossroad is Evans Road. Ground crews are also responding to the blaze, which is described as a grass fire by the Calaveras Unit of the CHP. No other details are available at this time. An update will be provided when additional information comes into the newsroom.