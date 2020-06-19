Update: Grass Fire Reported In The La Grange Area

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 6:55 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that Columbia air and ground resources have stopped the forward rate of spread on a fire burning in the La Grange OHV Regional Park. That is along South Old La Grange Road near La Grange Road, south of Dawson Lake and Highway 132. The fire is 15 acres and crews will remain on the scene mopping up.

Original post at 6:30 p.m.: La Grange, CA — Columbia air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire reported in the La Grange area of Stanislaus County.

CAL Fire reports the fire is in the La Grange OHV Regional Park, which is along South Old La Grange Road near La Grange Road, south of Dawson Lake and Highway 132. There are no further details regarding the fire at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.