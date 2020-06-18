Update: Car Fire Reported In Sonora

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 1:30 p.m.: Ground crews have put out the flames that erupted from a car’s engine in the Phoenix Lake area. CAL Fire Spokesperson Emily Kilgore relays that luckily the fire did not spread to any nearby vegetation. All Columbia aircraft and incoming resources have been called off the fire. A crew will remain on scene mopping up for the next half hour.

Original post at 1:05 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are responding to report of a car fire east of Phoenix Lake.

CAL Fire reports that there is a car fire in the 15600 block of Ridgewood Drive near Shady Oak Drive. There is no word as to whether the flames have spread to any nearby vegetation at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.