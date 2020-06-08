Structure Fire Reported Near Tuttletown

Tuolumne County, CA — There is a residential structure fire reported in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.

Engines are responding to the 20000 block of Blackberry Pond Lane across from Highway 49. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Written by BJ Hansen.

