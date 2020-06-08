Structure Fire Reported Near Tuttletown Sponsored by: By B.J. Hansen Published Jun 8, 2020 10:28 am Updated Jun 8, 2020 10:29 amTuolumne County, CA — There is a residential structure fire reported in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.Engines are responding to the 20000 block of Blackberry Pond Lane across from Highway 49. Be prepared for activity in the area.Blackberry Pond Laneloading map - please wait...Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!→ more information (Directions) Blackberry Pond Lane 37.992192, -120.457303 (Directions)