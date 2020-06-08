Sunny
Structure Fire Reported Near Tuttletown

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen

Tuolumne County, CA — There is a residential structure fire reported in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.

Engines are responding to the 20000 block of Blackberry Pond Lane across from Highway 49. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Blackberry Pond Lane

Blackberry Pond Lane 37.992192, -120.457303 (Directions)

