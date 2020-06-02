Update: Fire Reported In Calaveras County

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 1:45 p.m.: Columbia aircraft along with ground crews are battling a vegetation fire east of Mokelumne Hill and Highways 49 and 26 in the Jesus Maria community. The flames are burning along Jesus Maria Road near Music Gulch Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the fire is two acres in size at moving at a slow rate of spread with no structures threatened at this time. She relays the fire retardant has been dropped on two sides of the fire with dozers also working in that area. We’ll have an update as soon as it comes into the news center.

Original post at 1:24 p.m.: Mokelumne Hill, CA — Columbia aircraft along with ground crews are responding to a report of a vegetation fire east of Mokelumne Hill and Highways 49 and 26 in the Jesus Maria community. CAL Fire relays that the flames were reported burning along Jesus Maria Road near Music Gulch Road. No additional information is available at this time. We will have an update as soon as additional information comes into the newsroom.

Music Gulch Road near Jesus Maria Road, Mokelumne Hill loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information