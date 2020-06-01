Update: Columbia Air Units Head To Acres Fire

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 2:15 p.m.: A Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for Road 600 and Road 603 has been ordered due to the rapid flames’ spread of the Acres Fire in Madera County now at 120 acres.

Madera Sheriff’s officials say to monitor the situation and be prepared to take action immediately. Don’t wait for an evacuation order to leave if you feel threatened. Cal Fire officials could not say how many structures are threatened at this point.

Original Post 2:07 p.m.: Sonora, CA — If you heard planes overhead, Columbia air units are assisting at the Acres vegetation fire in Madera County.

According to CAL Fire officials, the incident ignited from a vehicle fire around 1:30 p.m. near Raymond Road. The fire is being reported as in the vicinity of roads 600 and 603 and about six acres in size with a dangerous rate of spread with no current structure threat. The area is near the Hensley Lake Recreation area.

We will provide more details as they come into the NewsCenter.