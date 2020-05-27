Sunny
99.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

TCU Air And Ground Crews Assist With Fire In Merced County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base

Photo Icon View Photo

Snelling, CA — Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit of CAL Fire is assisting Merced County with a vegetation fire in the Snelling area.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that all of Columbia aircraft and ground crews consisting of two engines and dozer are responding to the blaze. The fire is 10 to 15 acres in sizes and burning in the grass along Merced Falls Road near j-59. There are no details on the flame’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Merced Falls Road, Snelling

loading map - please wait...

Merced Falls Road, Snelling 37.524029, -120.435614 (Directions)

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     