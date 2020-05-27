TCU Air And Ground Crews Assist With Fire In Merced County

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Snelling, CA — Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit of CAL Fire is assisting Merced County with a vegetation fire in the Snelling area.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that all of Columbia aircraft and ground crews consisting of two engines and dozer are responding to the blaze. The fire is 10 to 15 acres in sizes and burning in the grass along Merced Falls Road near j-59. There are no details on the flame’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.