Update: Columbia Aircraft Redirected To Fire In Calaveras County

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 3:33 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews have contained an escaped debris burn fire in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire reports the flames spread to just a small area of vegetation that ground crews were able to put out pretty quickly. All Columbia aircraft have returned to base. No structures are threatened and no injuries were reported in this fire.

Original post at 2:45 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — Columbia aircraft have been called off a grass fire in Mariposa County along Highway 132 between Lake Don Pedro and Lake McClure to battle a fire in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire relays a report of a possible escaped debris burn fire on Highway 4 near Stallion Way in the Angels Camp area. There are no size estimates of the fire and no word on whether any structures are threatened. We will have an update when more details come into the news center.