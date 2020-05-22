Update: Columbia Aircraft Responding To Fire Along HWY 132

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 2:35 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that Columbia aircraft have been called off this grass fire along Highway 132 in the La Grange area between Lake Don Pedro and Lake McClure to head to a fire in Calaveras County. There remains no word on the fire’s size, but no structures are threatened.

Original post at 1:55 p.m.: La Grange, CA — If you heard or saw Columbia aircraft flying overhead they are responding to the report of a vegetation fire along Highway 132 in the La Grange area between Lake Don Pedro and Lake McClure.

CAL Fire reports the fire is near Merced Falls Road and relay that no structures are threatened at this time. They did not have details on the size of the blaze or the flame’s rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.