Update: Columbia Aircraft Assisting With Madera County Fire

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 12:54 p.m.: A Columbia based tanker has been called off the scene of a 50-acre grass fire burning along Road 603 in the Raymond area, which is south of Eastman Lake in Madera County. CAl Fire details that no structures are threatened. Columbia helicopter 404 and another tanker remain on the scene, according to CAL Fire dispatch.

Original post at 12:33 p.m.: Raymond, CA — Columbia Aircraft are helping to battle a vegetation fire in Madera County.

CAL Fire reports it is 50 acres in size and burning at a moderate of spread. The fire started in some grass along Road 603 in the Raymond area, which is south of Eastman Lake. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.