Update: Fire Reported In Chinese Camp

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 6:45 p.m.: All Columbia aircraft have returned to base as CAL Fire reports the fire was a false alarm. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports crews have determined it was a burn pile at a residence with a person in attendance.

Original post at 6:30 p.m.: Chinese Camp, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews have been called out to a vegetation fire in the Chinese Camp area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports that the flames were reported along Shawmut Road and Highway 49/120. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore says the fire is moving from behind the Chinese Camp post office towards Lake Don Pedro, but no size estimate or information on whether any structures are threatened is available. We will have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.