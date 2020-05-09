Update: Escaped Debris Fire In Tuolumne County

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Update at 9:30 a.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews have contained a quarter-acre escaped debris fire that was burning along the 10000 block of Merrelle Road near the intersection of Vernal Drive int the Groveland area. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next couple of hours. There is no word as to whether the property owner was cited for the blaze.

Original post at 9:10 a.m.: Groveland, CA — Ground crews are working on an escaped debris fire in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County.

The fire is burning along the 10000 block of Merrelle Road near the intersection of Vernal Drive. CAL Fire details that the flames spread to nearby vegetation and the fire is a quarter acre in size. The flames are moving at a slow rate of spread. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.