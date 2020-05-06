Update: Fire Crews And Columbia Aircraft Heading To Calaveras County Blaze

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update a 2:15 p.m.: Columbia aircraft and ground crews are battling a vegetation fire that is burning in some grass along Acampo Road near North Johnson Road, east of Highway 12 in the Clements area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that the fire has grown from 3 acres to 15 and is moving at a moderate rate of spread. She says there is no word as to whether any structures are threatened at this time. We’ll have an update when more details come into the newsroom.

Original post at 2 p.m.: Clements, CA — All Columbia aircraft along with fire crews are heading to a vegetation fire in the Clements area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out in some grass along Acampo Road near North Johnson Road, east of Highway 12. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff details that the fire is two to three acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. Further updates will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.