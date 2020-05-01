Update: Vehicle Versus Pole Crash Slows Traffic On HWY 49

Updated at 1:30 p.m.: Traffic is moving freely once again on Highway 49 after a vehicle versus pole crash at the intersection of Sims Road in the Chinese Camp area of Tuolumne County. The roadway was closed at the intersection forcing officers to redirect traffic on Highways 120 and 108. There is still no word on injuries.

Original post at 1:10 p.m.: Chinese Camp, CA — First responders are on the scene of a vehicle versus pole crash on Highway 49 at the Sims Road intersection, which is between the Montezuma Junction and Highway 120 in the Chinese Camp area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that the southbound lane is blocked has blocked with officers directing traffic by rerouting motorists onto Highways 120 and 108. The CHP relays they hope to have the roadway completely reopened in about 10 minutes.

A ground ambulance has been called to the scene, but there are no details on injuries or how many individuals were in the sedan. An update will be provided when further details come into the newsroom.