Update: Second Escaped Debris Fire In Mother Lode

By Tracey Petersen
CALFire TCU Fire Engine

Update at 5:15 p.m.:  A second escaped debris fire dubbed the “East Fire” has been contained in the Mother Lode. This blaze was ignited in the 22800 block of North Tuolumne Road near East Avenue and south of Highway 108 in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff says the fire was contained at a 1/2 acre and crews will remain on scene mopping up for the next hour. No injuries were reported.  Further details on the blaze are below.

Original post at 4:40 p.m.: Twain Harte, CA — Firefighters are battling a second escaped debris fire in the Mother Lode today, about an hour apart.

The fire is in the 22800 block of North Tuolumne Road in Twain Harte near East Avenue and south of Highway 108. Cal Fire reports the flames are moving at a slow rate of spread in some logging slash and is about a 1/2 acre in size. There is no threat to any structures. CAL Fire has dubbed it the “East Fire.”

Already, CAL Fire contained a 1/4 acre escaped debris burn in the Campo Seco area of Calaveras County that ignited around 1:15 p.m., as reported here. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.

22800 North Tuolumne Road, Twain Harte

22800 North Tuolumne Road, Twain Harte 38.035812, -120.218222 (Directions)

